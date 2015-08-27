Azerbaijani dance ensemble performs at Tourism Festival in Turkey

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ In Turkish city of Kutahya, "Culture-Art and Tourism Festival" was held.

Report informs that the ensemble representing Azerbaijan performed at the festival. The festival was organized by the Municipality of Kutahya.

A program performed by 22-member dance ensemble, was called "Fraternity Night". At the end of the concert, which lasted for an hour, Azerbaijani dance ensemble brought the Turkish flag to the stage and said goodbye to the audience. This action of Azerbaijani artists was applauded by the audience.