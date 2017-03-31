Azerbaijani conductor to participate in international festival Musical Olympus

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani conductor Eyyub Guliyev will participate in the international festival Musical Olympus, which will be held in St.Petersburg, Russia from May 28 to June 4, Report informs citing the Russian media.

20 musicians from 17 countries will take part in five concerts of the festival, including from Azerbaijan. The musical event will take place in number of concert halls of St.Petersburg - the Grand Hall of the Philharmonic, the Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theater, the Capella.

On June 4, Grand Hall of the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic named after D.D.Shostakovich will host a concert of the Academic Symphony Orchestra of the Philharmonic, by Azerbaijani conductor Eyyub Guliyev. The concert will feature works by composers Brahms, Wagner, Dvořák.