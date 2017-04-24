Azerbaijani composer Ramiz Zohrabov buried in II Alley of Honor

© Report.az

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has today hosted a funeral ceremony of Azerbaijani People's Artist, composer, musician, scientist, Doctor of Fine Arts Ramiz Zohrabov.

Report informs, ceremony at the Taza Pir Mosque was also attended by Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev.

The composer was buried in the II Alley of Honor.

Notably, R. Zohrabov was born in Baku on May 2, 1939.

Prominent composer was awarded "Glory" Order, he also was a Presidential scholar.