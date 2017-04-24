 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani composer Ramiz Zohrabov buried in II Alley of Honor

    He was born in Baku on May 2, 1939© Report.az

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has today hosted a funeral ceremony of Azerbaijani People's Artist, composer, musician, scientist, Doctor of Fine Arts Ramiz Zohrabov.

    Report informs, ceremony at the Taza Pir Mosque was also attended by Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev.

    The composer was buried in the II Alley of Honor.

    Notably, R. Zohrabov was born in Baku on May 2, 1939. 

    Prominent composer was awarded "Glory" Order, he also was a Presidential scholar.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi