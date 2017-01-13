Azerbaijani artists will attend International Turkic World Art Workshop

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will be represented at International Turkic World Art Workshop.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, 77 artists from 17 countries will attend the seminar.

The artist will paint history, nature and culture of the city on linen canvas.

Artists from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dagestan Republic of Russia, Croatia, Iran, Montenegro, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Northern Cyprus Turk Republic, Kosovo, Macedonia, Uzbekistan, Serbia and Tajikistan will attend the event.

Artists’ works will be displayed at 75th art gallery from 19th till 30th of January.

Persons who have interest in Art will; be allowed to attend panel meetings.