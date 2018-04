Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 17th edition of Islamic Arts Festival has been held in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Report informs, Azerbaijani artists Rashad Alakbarov, Faig Ahmed, Farid Rasulov, Zamir Suleymanov and Aydan Mirzayeva presented their installations at the festival.

Ruler of the Sharjah emirate Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi and Azerbaijani Consul General to Dubai and Northern Emirates Parviz Ismayilzade took part in the opening of festival.