Azerbaijani-American film receives prestigious award at Monaco film festival

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ “On Aggregate,” a film about Azerbaijan’s Qarabag-Agdam ‘refugee’ football/soccer team by American director and writer Thomas Goltz became RUNNER-UP at the 26thannual Sportel Awards contest sponsored by Prince Albert of Monaco, held in the Prince Pierre Grimaldi Auditorium in Monaco on October 13, 2015.

Report informs, the First Place Award in the Golden Platform category was given to “Into The Sea,” a film by French director Marion Poizeau about Iranian women surfers riding the the waves of the Indian Ocean in ‘hijab’ near the Iranian/Pakistani border, while interacting with locals.

“ThatOn Aggregategot to the final three of this Europa-wide contest, with all entries vetted by everyone from the ownership of the Monaco Football Team to the President of the French Olympic Committee, is a huge honor,” said “On Aggregate” director Goltz, following the closing ceremonies. “It is just the beginning of where this important film needs to go. This film has ‘got legs,’ as they say.”

“We intend to polish the film a bit more and then go for the top,” said “On Aggregate” Executive Producer Fidan Bagirova. “And by the top we mean other international festivals ranging from Sundance in Utah to Tribeca in New York, and of course Berlin.”

The President of the overall jury was Evander Holyfield, four-times World Heavy-Weight Boxing Champ; the audience/jury was also swamped with other Big Names of the legendary & immediate athletic past, as well as the President of the French Olympic Committee.