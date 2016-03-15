 Top
    Azerbaijani actor's leg amputated

    People's Artist is suffering from diabetes

    Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Right leg above the knee of Azerbaijani People's Artist Mukhtar Maniyev was amputated.

    Report was told in the Scientific Surgery Center named after academician M.A.Topchubashov.

    According to the information, M.Maniyev suffers from diabetes: "His health deteriorated again, mind has confused."

    Notably, the patient underwent surgery due to ulcers in the foot and the big toe of the right foot.

    80-year-old People's Artist is suffering hypertension and diabetes. Last year, the actor amputated his left leg below the ankle.

