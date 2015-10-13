Azerbaijan will host International Tea Festival for first time

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ For the first time Azerbaijan will host International Tea Festival.

Report informs, on October 20 Center of the Azerbaijani national cuisine and the Association of Azerbaijani national cuisine will organize an event on the occasion of the International Day for cooking.

During the event, International Tea Festival will be held for first time.

At the festival, diplomatic missions operating in Azerbaijan will lay the tea table in accordance with the traditions of their countries. Tea ceremony in Japan, South Korea, China, Iran, India, Turkey and other countries will be shown at the event.