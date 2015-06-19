 Top
    State Opera and Ballet Theater to present "Layla and Majnun"

    The role of Majnun to be performed by People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov, and Layla to be Nazakat Teymurova

    Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 20, Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater will present "Layla and Majnun" opera by Uzeyir Hajibeyov the guests, who arrived in Baku for "Baku-2015" the First European Games and the local audience.

    Report informs, the press service of the Theater said.

    The director of the play is the Chief director of the Theater of Opera and Ballet, Honored Worker of Culture, Hafiz Guliyev.

