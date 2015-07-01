Azerbaijan State Musical Theater announces repertoire for July

Baku. 1 July . REPORT.AZ Azerbaijan State Musical Theater announced the repertoire for July.
Report informs, theater will close the 105th session with U.Hajibayli's spectacle "O olmasin, bu olsun" (If not this one, that one).
|Day in July
|Authors
|Name of spectacle
|Saatı
|04.Saturday
|U.Hajibayli
|“Er ve arvad”
|19.00
|05.Sunday
|O.Kazimi, R.Heyder
|“Gizil toy”
|19.00
|10.Friday
|R.Hajiyev, E.Ojagov, F.Zohrabov
|“Taleler govushanda”
|19.00
|11.Saturday
|O.Kazimi, R.Heyder
|“Gizil toy”
|19.00
|12.Sunday
|U.Hajibeyli
|“O olmasin, bu olsun"
|19.00
Ülviyyə HəsənqızıNews Author
Share in Facebook