    Azerbaijan State Musical Theater announces repertoire for July

    Theater will close the 105th session with U.Hajibayli's performance O olmasin, bu olsun

    Baku. 1 July . REPORT.AZ Azerbaijan State Musical Theater announced the repertoire for July.

    Report informs, theater will close the 105th session with U.Hajibayli's spectacle "O olmasin, bu olsun" (If not this one, that one).

    Day in July Authors Name of spectacle Saatı
    04.Saturday U.Hajibayli “Er ve arvad” 19.00
    05.Sunday O.Kazimi, R.Heyder “Gizil toy” 19.00
    10.Friday R.Hajiyev, E.Ojagov, F.Zohrabov “Taleler govushanda”
    19.00
    11.Saturday O.Kazimi, R.Heyder “Gizil toy” 19.00
    12.Sunday U.Hajibeyli “O olmasin, bu olsun"  19.00
