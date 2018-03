Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre premieres with "Qarabağnamə"

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre opens a season with spectacle “Qarabağnamə” (Tales about the Karabakh).

Report was told in the theatre's press-service, director of the play based on Ilyas Afandiyev's “The Master and the Maiden”, is People’s artist of Azerbaijan Marahim Farzalibeyov, art director Ismayil Mammadov.

Roles in the play played people’s artist of Azerbaijan Fitangiz Mutallimova, Rafig Azimov, Saida Guliyeva, Haji Ismayilov, Ramiz Malik, Ramiz Novruz, honored artists Kazim Abdullayev, Elkhan Guliyev, Ajdar Hamidov, Ali Nurzade, Sabir Mammadov, Masma Aslangizi, Kazim Hasanguliyev, Aslan Shirin, Mirza Agabeyli, Parviz Bagirov, Elshan Jabrayilov, Anar Heybatov, actors Emine Babayeva, Shahla Aliqizi, Rovshan Karimdukht, Rashad Bakhtiyarov, Elnar Garayev, Laman Imanova, Elnur Gadirov and Rada Nasibova.

Sound director of the play is Hamid Kazimzade, costume designer Aygun Mahmudova, light designer Rafael Hasanov.