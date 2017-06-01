Azerbaijan's Chinara Alizade to perform at Ballet Festival in Tbilisi

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The First Tbilisi International Ballet Festival will be held from June 21 to July 2.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, ballet dancers from Georgia, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, the United States and Germany will perform at the Tbilisi State Opera and Ballet Theater named after Zachary Paliashvili.

The festival will be opened on June 21 with premiere of ballet Laurencia by Alexander Krein. On June 30, the festival will feature the ballet Don Quixote by composer Ludwig Minkus, in which the soloists of the Bolshoi Theater of Moscow - Ekaterina Krysanova and Vladislav Lantratov will perform.

On July 1, the public will see the ballet Swan Lake on the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky. The leading soloists of the Polish National Ballet - Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Chinara Alizade (Odette-Idylia) and Vladimir Yaroshenko (Prince Siegfried) will perform in the presentation.

The festival will end on July 2 with a ballet gala concert. Ballet dancer, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Bolshoi Theater soloist Chinara Alizade, Vladimir Yaroshenko (Polish National Ballet), Alexander Volchkov (Bolshoi Theater, Russia), Carrillo Cabrera and Mikhail Kaniskin (Berlin State Ballet, Germany), Victoria Jaiani and Temur Suluashvili (Joffrey Ballet, Chicago, USA) will act in the concert.