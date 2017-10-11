Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater to stage "Shah Ismayil" opera

Baku.11 October. REPORT.AZ/ “Shah Ismayil”, an opera composed by Muslim Magomayev will be staged at Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater, October 21.

Report was informed in the theater’s press-service that opera composed by grandfather of Muslim Magomayev will be dedicated to the memory of his grandson, national artist of USSR, Muslim Magomayev.

When singer was a soloist of Opera and Ballet Theater, one of his most popular roles was the Aslan shah. The theater dedicated the opera which will take place on October 21 to the 75th anniversary of Muslim Magomayev junior.

Honored artists of Azerbaijan Tayyyar Bayramov (Shah Ismayil), Ilaha Afandiyeva (Gulzar), Janangir Gurbanov (Aslan shah), Afaq Agayeva (Erebzengi) will act the main parts.

The opera will be conducted by honored art worker of Azerbaijan Sevil Hajiyeva.