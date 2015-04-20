Azerbaijan attends 68th Cannes Film Festival

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ On May 13 -24, the 68th International Cannes Film Festival will be held.

Report informs that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a statement on this matter.

Azerbaijan will be represented by a group of film figures with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at the festival. Azerbaijani pavilion will be featured for the fifth time during the film festival. Meetings with films producers, directors, actors and other foreign movie figures will be held at the pavilion where our national film will be shown, and joint projects will be discussed.

The print and video materials on presenting the country's tourism potential and the I European Games will be shown to visitors.