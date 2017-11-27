Azerbaijan Academic Drama Theater stages Branislav Nušić's play

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater staged play The Minister’s spouse based on the work of the same name written by Serb writer-playwright Branislav Nušić.

Report was informed in the theater’s press-service, director of the play is People’s artist Marahim Farzalibeyov, stage design was made by distinguished cultural figure of Azerbaijan Ilham Elkhanoglu.

Artists Basti Jafarova, Haji Ismayilov, honored artists Shalala Shahvaladgizi, Aslan Shirinov, Masma Aslangizi, actress Shahla Aligizi, actor Vusal Mustafayev, Laman Imanova and others cast in the play.

According to plot, after appointment country’s new prime minister satiric events takes place where inter party conflicts arise. The play was staged in Azerbaijan in 1970 for the first time by well-known director Tofiq Kazimov.

The stage play was premiered on February 5, 2014.