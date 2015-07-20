Tolstoy's Haji Murad will be put on stage

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Honored Art Worker, People's artist, Chairman of the Union of theatrical figures of Azerbaijan, director Azerpasha Nemet in the new theater season put on a scene of Academic National Drama Theatre work of Leo Tolstoy "Haji Murad", Report informs.

A.Nemet said that for a long time he wished to carry out "Haji Murad" to the stage: "This performance was to be delivered before the "Shah Ghajar."

However, along with Fuad Poladov we started working on "Shah Ghajar" and "Hadji Murad" went by the wayside.In the new season we will once again begin to work on "Haji Murad". The main role performed by People's Artist Fuad Poladov. The performance will be delivered in February and March, 2016 ".

Leo Tolstoy's novel "Hadji Murad" was written in 1896-1904 and published in 1917 after his death.The work is dedicated to one of the companions of Sheikh Shamil, Haji Murad.