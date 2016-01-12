Arts by Tahir Salahov to be presented at Tretyakov Gallery

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Painting of one of the most famous masters of fine arts of Azerbaijan Tahir Salahov will be presented in Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery.

Report informs referring to the website "Culture of Moscow".

The exhibition in the Engineering Building of the Tretyakov Gallery contains works from the collections of the Russian Museum, the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan named after Rustam Mustafayev, National Art Museum of Azerbaijan, the house-museum of Tahir Salahov in Baku and private collections.

The exposition will be available to visitors of the gallery on January 22.