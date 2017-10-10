Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov perform in Seoul with concert at full house - VIDEO

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ People's Artist of Russia Anna Netrebko and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov performed in Seoul with a concert program as part of a tour in Asia and Australia.

Report informs, the concert was held at a full house in the Seoul Arts Center. Mikhail Tatamikov conducted Korean Symphony Orchestra.

Even before the concert, queue of fans lined up for autographs.

The concert was so impressive that the artists were called to an encore.