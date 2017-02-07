American producer to conduct workshop in Baku

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ American documentary film writer, director, producer and editor Lisa Leeman arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to US Embassy in Azerbaijan, the visit was organized as part of the U.S. Department of State’s American Film Showcase Program.

Lisa Leeman will conduct a week long documentary filmmaking workshop for students majoring in filmmaking studies at Azerbaijan University of Culture and Arts and a "Career Building in Filmmaking" seminar at the Azerbaijan Fine Arts Academy. Leeman will also meet with and provide individual, as well as group consultations to local filmmakers.

Although, L. Leeman’s film trainings at universities are for students only, she will also lead workshops and events that are free and open to the public.