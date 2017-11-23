American mugham singer to perform Azerbaijani music in London

London. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ American mugham singer Jeffrey Werbock will give a concert in London.

The Western European bureau of Report News Agency informs, he will play on three musical instruments - tar, kamancha and oud in the concert.

The concert will be held on November 26, organized by "Azerbaijan House".

Notably, Werbock's next visit to Azerbaijan in the early 1990s coincided with hard times, Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, invasion of the country's lands, becoming of nearly 1 million Azerbaijanis as refugees and internally displaced persons. During that time, the American musician listened to mugham by children in refugee camps and became its admirer. He learned the secrets of mugham and begun to promote Azerbaijani culture and mugham in the United States.

Performing in the Azerbaijani national costume, today J. Werbock performs mugham not only in the United States, but also in Paris, London and other European cities.