​American jazz singer Gabrielle Stravelli to perform in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ The first visit of the American jazz singer Gabrielle Stravelli to Azerbaijan will be on November 14-18, 2015.

Report was told in the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, while in Azerbaijan, Gabrielle Stravelli and her group will perform various public concerts and conduct master classes for local musicians. All Gabrielle Stravelli performances in Azerbaijan are free and open to the public.

Anyone interested in live American jazz music is invited to attend any of the following events:

November 14 - 18:30-19:40 Concert at Park Bulvar

November 16 - 14:30-15:40 Concert at Khazar University

November 17 - 18:00-19:00 Free Tour of the National Arts Museum

November 17 - 19:00-20:30 Concert at the National Arts Museum

November 18 - 19:00-20:00 American Jazz History Presentation at YARAT

November 18 - 20:00-21:30 Concert at YARAT.