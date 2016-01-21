Alim Gasimov grants his personal archive to the State Archive of Literature and Art

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Archive of Literature and Art named after Salman Mumtaz received new documents.

Deputy director of the archive Kenul Nasibov said to Report that in 2015 private archives of people's writer Suleyman Rahimov, writers Vidadi Babanly, Tofig Melikli known singers, People's Artist Alim Gasimov, decedent master of kamancha, People's Artist Habil Aliyev were transferred to the State Archive of Literature and Art.

K.Nasibova said that manuscript of Suleyman Rahimov "Shamo", many other manuscripts, photographs, personal documents are of particular value among the documents.

Deputy Director added that the State Archive of Literature and Art is also presented personal archives of prominent Azerbaijani singers and musicians.

In addition, we are honored to store files known master of kamancha Habil Aliyev and singers Baba Mahmudoglu.