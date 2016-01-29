'Ali and Nino' premiered in the USA

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Ali and Nino' film has been premiered in the US.

Report informs, film show was held in the 'Premiere' category in the framework of the US Sundance International Film Festival.

Executive producer of 'Ali and Nino' film is Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, producer Chris Tike, director 'BAFTA' award winner Asif Kapadia, screenwriter laureate of 'Academy Award' Christopher Hampton.

Director Asif Kapadia, producer Chris Tike and performer of Ali role Adam Bakri attended the premiere.

Notably, other film by director Asif Kapadia made in 2015 - 'Amy' is nominated for Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Ali & Ninois also a romance between a young Muslim man, Ali, and a young Christian woman, Nino. Their story is a metaphor for the political tides that rocked Azerbaijan during the nineteen-teens. The film is based on a worldwide, bestselling book by the same name that has been translated into over thirty languages and is regarded by many as a literary masterpiece. It is considered the national novel of Azerbaijan.

Because this story is a metaphor for what happened to Azerbaijan between 1918 and 1920, the characters are flat. They symbolize ideologies, factions, and hopes. What happens to them is narratively convenient. Characters’ reactions to certain events are narratively nonsensical. That is because this is not a story like the ones we typically see at the movies, and these are not characters like the ones that fill typical stories. Ali & Nino is all emblem and symbol.

Later, Ali & Nino finally wed, and their blissful life together in the mountains that anchors the middle of the film is a kind of fantasy sequence.

'Ali and Nino' is planned to be presented in Baku in coming days.