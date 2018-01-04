 Top
    Actress Cate Blanchett to head next Cannes festival jury

    The festival will take place on May

    Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Australian actress Cate Blanchett will head the 71st Cannes festival jury which will take place in May.

    Report informs referring to thr AFP, organizers of the festival said.

    Blanchett is holder of two Oscar and three Golden Globe awards. Her filmography includes Elizabeth (1998), The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), Aviator (2004), and etc.

    The 70th Cannes festival was held on 17-28 May, 2017. Spanish director Pedro Almodovar headed the jury.

