    ​Actors of Young Spectators Theatre attend International Summer School

    81 representatives from 20 countries involved in the International Summer Theatre School

    Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Two young actors of Azerbaijan State Theatre of the Young Spectator Gunel Mammadova and Eshgin Guliyev attend the IX International Summer Theatre School, organized by the Union of art figures and the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation.

    Report informs, 81 representatives from 20 countries, including the US, Australia, UK, Germany, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Poland, Georgia are involved in the summer school, which lasts from June 1-28 in Zvenigorod, Moscow region.

    Curriculum project involves passing daily practice, as well as master classes of famous theatrical figures.

