Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ People's Artist of Azerbaijan Kamil Vazirov will be buried in Yasamal cemetery.

Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Vugar Shikhmammadov told Report.

He said that the farewell ceremony with accordionist K. Vazirov will be held at 11:00 am tomorrow.

Notably, on February 13, he passed away at the Republican Clinical Hospital where he was treated.