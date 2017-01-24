Academic National Drama Theatre will mark anniversary of Ismayil Daghistanli

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Academic National Drama Theatre will host a commemoration ceremony dedicated to the 110th anniversary of prominent theater and film actor, People's Artist of the USSR, Ismayil Daghistanli.

Report informs citing the press service of the theater, the ceremony, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Azerbaijan Theatre Figures' Union, Academic National Drama Theatre and Azerbaijan State Museum of Theatre, will begin on January 26 at 15:00.

The event will deal with cinema and theater activities of the prominent actor, as well services in development of Azerbaijani culture.

Scriptwriter of the commemoration ceremony is Chingiz Alasgarli, director, People's Artist Marahim Farzalibayov, artist, honored worker of culture Ilham Elkhanoghlu.

Notably, I.Daghistanli was born in Zarna village of Gakh district on January 6, 1907. He started his activities in a drama society under Nukha (Sheki) central farmers' club in 1925. He studied in the Baku Theatre Technical School (1926-1930).

He had been creating a series of classic characters at the Azerbaijan Academic National Drama Theatre since 1938.

I.Daghistanli died on April 1, 1980.