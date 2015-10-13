Academic National Drama Theatre prepares for premiere

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Academic National Drama Theatre preparing for the premiere.

Report informs there are last rehearsal in theater based on the works of Grigory Gorin "Forget Herostratus!"

The premiere is scheduled for October 30.Staging the play belongs to Mehriban Alekperzadeh.

Cast - People's Artist Jafar Namig Kamal, honored artists Sabir Mammadov, Elshan Rustamov, Ayshad Mammadov, Irada Agasybeyli, Minavver Aliyeva, actors Hikmat Rahimov, Vusal Mustafayev and others.