Academic National Drama Theatre closes season with new premiere

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre closed the 142-th theatrical season with the premiere of a new play, entitled "The world of fairy tales."

Report informs, the play is based on folk tales.

The artistic director of the play is Israfil Israfilov, director of the spectacle is People's Artist Basti Jafarova, artistic director Ilham Elkhanoglu, music designer Kamil Ismayilov, choreographing Guny Aliyeva and Ulvi Hasanov.

The performance involved Guney Aliyeva (Forest Fairy), Aygun Bakhyshly (goat-mother), Nigar Mammadova (Sparrow), Fidan Jafarova (Red Riding Hood), Gunel Imanova (Gog), Rafiga Mammadova, Rashad Bakhtiyarov (Grandpa, Fox), Adil Damirov (Myangyul), Murad Ismailov (Bay), Ulvi Hasanov (Wolf) and Allaz Ahmadov (Ashig).

The performance lasts 80 minutes.