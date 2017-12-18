Academic National Drama Theater launches New Year celebrations

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ New Year celebrations will be organized at the Academic National Drama Theater.

Report was informed in the theater's press service, director and author of the script for performance "Dancing Penguins", which prepared for the triumph, is Anar Sadigov, assistants of the director are Khanim Hasanova and Konul Karimova.

It was reported that the decoration of the performance, delighting children with interesting decorations, fabulous content and interesting images, is the honored worker of culture Ilham Elkhanoglu, the staging of dances - Lala Hajiyeva.

New Year celebrations will be presented on December 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, 31 and on January 7 in 4 sessions during the day.

Performances will begin at 11:00, 13:00, 15:00 and 17:00.