Fourth Azerbaijan Youth Film Festival opens in Baku

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Fourth Azerbaijan Youth Film Festival organized with support of US Embassy, “Desperado” music school and “Azerbaijan Alumni Association” has kicked off at CinemaPlus Azerbaijan cinema theater in Baku.

Report informs Heidi Smith, cultural affairs officer at the US embassy addressing the event said, one of the aims of festival is to contribute to development of mutual understanding and intercultural dialogues between two countries. She said that this year film festival is one of the steps taken in this direction and her country is proud to implement such projects.

Mike Rayburn, festival’s director said Azerbaijani young filmmakers are very talented and expressed the confidence that in the future they will succeed at international festivals along with American directors. He said that this year films of more than 40 young Azerbaijani directors will be screened and authors of three winning films will be awarded at the end.

Filmmaker Pablo Mohave, participant of Cannes Film Festival said that current development of information technologies allows to make high quality film with mobile phone. He noted that, recently film recorded on an “iPhone” became the winner of international film festival.

Afterwards, short films dedicated to refugees and IDPs were screened.

The topic of this year festival is “Tell your story”.

At the festival till Octorber 3, films made by Azerbaijani, American and European filmmakers will be shown.

Films made by young filmmakers from Ganja, Imishli, Guba, Khachmaz, Balakan and Zagatala will also compete for award.

Master classes are also planned as part of the festival.