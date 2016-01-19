'National Film' 2016 award to be presented by end of the year

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'National Film' 2016 award will be presented till the end of 2016.

Report was told in the Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union.

According to the information, in early February, meeting of Cinematographers Union Secretariat will be held. The union's annual work plan to be approved in the meeting and day of 'National Film' award presentation ceremony will be specified.

Notably, 2016 'National Film' award winner is prominent film director, People's Artist Eldar Guliyev.

Prize consists of 2000 thousand manats and a diploma.