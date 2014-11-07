What is monthly income of chairmen of opposition parties in Azerbaijan? - SURVEY

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report conducted a survey of the monthly income of chairmen of opposition parties, operating in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, party chairman of "Umid" Iqbal Aghazadeh's monthly income is associated with activity in the Parliament (Milli Majlis): "My monthly income is equal to 2000 manats, which is related to my activities in Parliament."

Report was told by the head of Musavat Party Arif Hajili, that he had no monthly income: "I do not have a stable monthly income, so I cannot give precise information on this matter."

"APFP chairman Ali Kerimli does not have monthly income." Report was told about this by the party deputy chairman Fuad Gahramanli. He noted that the activities of all members of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan and its management is based on the principles of volunteerism.

Chairman of the People's Party of Azerbaijan Panah Huseyn said that he had no income.

Chairman of the classic Popular Front Party (KXCP) Mirmahmud Miralioglu stated that the amount of his monthly income equaled to zero. He also said that he did not have source of income.

Chairman of Citizenship and Development Party (VİP) Ali Aliyev said to Report, that his monthly income was equal to the salary he received at the Azerbaijan Medical University. "I work as a teacher, earning 200 manats. Besides my brothers do business and they help me financially," he said.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Democratic Party (ADP) Sardar Jalaloglu said he did not have a permanent monthly income.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Liberal Party (ALP) Avaz Temirkhanov said he did not have a reliable source of income. He noted that his monthly income is minimal, and it is associated with legal activities, "I have so little income that do not even want to sound it."

Chairman of the Party of Great Escape (BQP) Fazil Mustafa also spoke about his monthly income, "I am the deputy of Milli Majlis, therefore I earn 1,800 manats. Also, I do creative work. I receive fees from the sale of books. But I do not have income from the party."

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (ASDP) Araz Alizadeh preferred not to talk about his monthly income.