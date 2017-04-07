US intervention in Syria will seriously affect financial assets

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The US intervention in Syria yesterday seriously affected global financial markets.

Experts Group of Report News Agency believes that in case of extended intervention, some financial assets will lose value, while others will gain. Thus, the military operations will positively influence oil and gold prices. In contrary, global stock markets may face collapse. As the global stock markets are currently close to historic high, they may be shaken with dramatic decline of prices. Stakes of producers of military and pharmaceutical products will rise.

Tension will negatively affect currencies of number of countries. US -dollar rate against main currencies, rates of currencies of close neigbor of Syria - Turkey, main rival of US in this issue - Russia and number of other neigboring countries against US-dollar may be among them. Thus, national currencies of Turkey and Russia dropped by 0.5% and 1% respectively at morning hours. Duration of the US operations will determine future of financial markets. Tension will have positive impact on Azerbaijani manat. Manat will gain some ground due to rising oil prices.