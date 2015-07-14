Unfair approach of the West to Azerbaijan hinders realization of major ideas - COMMENT

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ During his speech at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on the results of socio-economic development in the first half of 2015 and the upcoming challenges, President Ilham Aliyev opened the outlines of the socio-economic, military situation and foreign policy of Azerbaijan.

The public of the country knows the attitude Azerbaijan to the West and and the West to Azerbaijan.

For about 25 years the territory of Azerbaijan is under occupation. Although there are four UN resolutions, in which the aggressor openly stated, but in the meantime the occupier - Armenia have not been punished yet.

In addition, in the case of the release of their territories, Azerbaijan was threatened with sanctions.

In his speech, the President noted this issue as follows: "Can Armenia occupy our lands? Within the week, there will be no stone on the stone. And that is reality, I repeat, we live in the real world, taking our own measures, and the day will come when Azerbaijan will ensure its territorial integrity. For the time being we do all the preparatory work to achieve this."

From this point of view, the whole Azerbaijani public knows that, of course, those who interfere the liberation of our territories are preserving by the West.

Speaking of "Our land is occupied not only by Armenia. Our lands occupied by Armenia's backers, pro-Armenian policy, Islamophobic, anti-Azerbaijani forces," Azerbaijani President assumes these forces.

It is not a secret that, the West often looks at Azerbaijan as a source of oil and gas and energy transit country. It's not fair. Azerbaijan wants to cooperate with Western countries. However, instead of it, the country faces with a different attitude. In his speech at the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev expressed particular dissatisfaction with this and said: "How much can offend Azerbaijan? How much can you try to humiliate us? Our patience ran out. We lived well and can live without the Council of Europe."

During the membership in these structures, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has been recognized. However, these structures have not taken any steps to ensure this integrity and did not apply any sanctions against the invaders. The difficulty lies in the fact that, Armenia and Azerbaijan demanded to obey the compliance with the same conditions. Such structures, preferring to remain on the sidelines in dealing with complex issues, although they claims that they are advisory, tend to act as an element of pressure.

This structure serves the same position to Azerbaijan, whose rights are violated, and the territory is occupied, and to Armenia, trying to seize the territory of another state. What kind of fair it is? Azerbaijani President was right in calling the documents adopted by these structures as a "scrap of paper".

More another point in the speech of Azerbaijani President is as follows - the international community should demonstrate fair position towards Azerbaijan and solution of its problems, and should show this in deeds. President's message at yesterday's meeting says: "Azerbaijan establishes peer relationships with all countries and international organizations, and we continue to operate on this principle. In cooperation with the European Union, also were taken as a basis the common interests of our country."

This position is the right way of cooperation with the world. It's assumed that in the world has no racial discrimination, dominion of the strong over the weak is prohibited, sounds a need to solve the international conflicts within the framework of international law, there is no imperialism, and is not applying the new policy of colonization.

In the case of the veracity of these claims, it should be visible in relation to Azerbaijan. The public of the country wants to see this in the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh. Otherwise, the speeches of the West will give a boomerang effect not only in Azerbaijan but also in other countries. Unfair position of the forces acting for self-interests and trying to dominate the world, is a major obstacle in the implementation of major ideas.

By the way, I would like to note one more point too. Azerbaijan is also a Middle Eastern country. From this point of view, the population knows who is blame for what is happening.