Results of referendum to be held in Turkey tomorrow will affect the exchange rate of the lira

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ The results of popular vote (referendum) will be held in Turkey tomorrow will have a significant impact on exchange rate of the US dollar, stock exchange and value of financial assets.

Analytical Group of Report believes, victory of the "Yes" vote will lead to the continuation of economic reforms in the second half of this year. This expectation will lead US dollar rate to drop to 3,6 liras, rise in stock market index to 92 000 points and also increase in value of Turkish bonds.

Otherwise, there is the possibility that Turkey may go to parliamentary elections as soon as possible which will increase state budget expenditures and delay reforms. As a result, US dollar rate may reach 3.90 liras, the stock market index fell to 82000 points and also Turkish bonds may drop.