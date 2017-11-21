Report: US-dollar hit in the region will not affect Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ US-dollar growth will not be observed in Azerbaijan this time despite its increase in Turkey, Russia and Georgia.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency informs, growth in dollar's exchange rate is temporal in the countries, which are also trading partners of Azerbaijan. In early December, dollar will again become depreciate in these countries and the rate will stabilize.

Notably, US dollar rate in Turkey has increased by 17% in comparison with last two months, 11% in Georgia and 5% in Russia.

"Azerbaijan will increase imports of goods taking advantage of cheapening of goods in these countries in dollar equivalent.

However, growth in imports of goods will not be noticeable. So, given the decline in population expectations and real incomes in Azerbaijan, only long-term use of imported goods will be observed”, analysts say.

For this reason, dollar is not expected to rise by the end of the year. However, this trend is expected to accelerate from the second half of 2018. At this time, some changes are possible in US dollar exchange rate in Azerbaijan.