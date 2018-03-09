 Top
    Close photo mode

    Report: Downgrading of Turkey’s sovereign ratings may affect Azerbaijan

    Turkish lira and Russian ruble may depreciate

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Moody’s rating agency has downgraded Turkey’s sovereign ratings to Ba2 citing a continued loss of institutional strength and the increased risk of an external shock given its wide current account deficit. This will affect developing countries, including those in the region having close trade relations with Turkey.

    Analytical Group of Report News Agency informs, downgrading of Turkey’s sovereign rating will affect Azerbaijani manat.

    The growth in US-dollar rate in Turkey will increase the pressure on the Azerbaijani manat and will have a negative impact on the Russian ruble. Depreciation of ruble and lira will have double pressure on manat.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi