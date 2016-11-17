Political expert: Trump won’t meet expectations of Armenian lobby - OPINION

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Banning American officials from lobbying may probably be protective measure for Donald Trump administration against possible “Watergates” and “Irangates”, political scientist Ilgar Velizade told Report.

AP agency informed that newly elected US president Donald Trump intends to ban members of his administration from lobbyism with purpose of financial gain, during five years after they leave their position in administration.

“Without any doubt, this is a novelty in history of US administration, and reveals Trump’s desire to establish team including genuinely trusty people, which is important for coherent functionality during envisaged transformation of American internal and external policies”, I. Valizade told.

According to him, Donald Trump, who knows well price of governmental profiteers, and numerous times used services of lobbyists during various administrations, understands vulnerability of such practice.

“He is trying to create mechanism which will protect him from possible “Watergates” and “Irangate”, the expert told and added that historically, republican administrations were involved in corruption scandals most.

Political expert noted that lobbyists will have to rethink their methods of work in new circumstances.

“This concerns also so called “Armenian lobby”, long-standing question for which is whether US president will utter the word “genocide” in April or not. Trump, who is able to take advantage of every situation, will scarcely meet expectations of Armenian lobby. Exacerbation of relations with Turkey might be too costly for his administration, and peanuts from Armenian lobby will scarcely entice him”, he summarized.