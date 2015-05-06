Now Armenia violates territorial integrity of Georgia - COMMENT

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Violating the territorial integrity of neighboring countries in the South Caucasus, Armenia once again demonstrates the lack of respect for the principles of international law.

Late last week, the speaker of parliament Galust Sahakyan received Anatoly Bibilov, who is "the chairman of the parliament," which has become "independent" with the Russian South Ossetia, which under international law is considered to be the territory of Georgia.

Official Tbilisi reacted harshly to this event, and regarded it as disrespect to the territorial integrity of their country.

Calling Armenian counterpart Hovik Abrahamyan, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili protested the event.

In response, Prime Minister of Armenia said that Anatoly Bibilov went on an unofficial visit to Nagorno-Karabakh and on the way back, met Galust Sahakyan in Yerevan. According to him, during the meeting the issue of Georgia's territorial integrity was not discussed. The head of the Armenian government said that they recognize the territorial integrity of Georgia.

After inviting an Ambassador to Yerevan to Tbilisi Yuri Vardanyan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia, Gigi Gigiadze asked for an explanation in connection with the adoption of Anatoly Bibilov by Galust Sahakyan.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry said that, the incident seriously damaged relations between the two countries.

Meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Sergey Manasaryan, Georgian Ambassador to Armenia Tengiz Sharmanas hvili expressed protest of his country: "According to our information, he was invited by " the chairman of parliament "under occupation belonging to Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh."

Of course, this is nothing but an attempt by Armenia to cover up the event.Regardless of how Armenia will present the visit, the event cannot be seen clearly.

It is not a secret that in this matter Armenia acted on someone's orders.

A.Bibilov violated territorial integrity of two countries - Azerbaijan and Georgia.Of course, in this case Armenia was helped. By current visit these forces and Yerevan are trying to put pressure on Azerbaijan and Georgia and want to give message that at any moment they are ready to violate the territorial integrity of countries.

As always in these games Armenia acts as a weapon.

In regard to the incident we can come to the following conclusion:

- Armenian authorities do not have a common position;

- Armenia plays the role of demolition not only in the South Caucasus, but also in the Caucasus as a whole;

- Armenia is a tool in the hands of foreign forces attempting to violate the territorial integrity of the countries in the region;

- Official Yerevan is an element of pressure on the states in the region;

- Armenia is an easy and affordable means to violate stability in the region;

- What is happening is a signal for Georgia to put attention in vigilance against Armenia.