Missiles launched by US on Syria triggered a new version of crisis settlement - COMMENT

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The United States have not been directly taking part in military operations to normalize the situation in Syria. Washington more preferred the preparation of local opposition to overthrow Bashar al-Assad. However, in recent years, White House officials gave explanations that the funds spent in this area are not effective. According to the reports, United States have spent over billions of dollars on opposition in Syria. For example, in 2012 the United States allocated 500 mln USD to meet the needs of the Syrian opposition. Then, 125 mln USD and 250 mln USD separately in subsequent years.

Not directly participation in Syria operations United States associated with bitter experiences from Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq.

On one hand it is assumed that in order to reduce severity of US policy in Iraq at times of presidents from Republican Party George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush and raise the country's prestige Democratic Party President Barack Obama tried to set the moderate pace and not take direct part in military operations in Iraq.

Developments, in particular in September 2015, when US entered Syria to defend Bashar al-Assad and fight against Syria gave grounds to believe that the new power in US will change policy in this regard.

However, in December last year, US President Donald Trump made such a statement in his speech in Fayetteville city of North Korolina state: “We will stop racing to topple foreign regimes that we know nothing about, that we shouldn’t be involved with. Instead our focus must be on defeating terrorism and destroying Isis, and we will. Any country that shares our goal is our partner". D. Trump noted that finally US Must End ‘Cycle of Intervention and Chaos’.

On this basis, some people thought and predicted that the US would change its policy towards Syria and act in conjunction with Russia.

Russian media spread news that the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was likely to meet with Bashar al-Assad on April 11 or 12.

However, the situation has changed dramatically on April 4. About 100 people including 27 were killed, 300 injured after the chemical attack in the Syrian province of Idlib by Bashar al-Assad regime. Syria in turn, denied using chemical weapons in Idlib. The United States, Britain and France on Tuesday proposed a United Nations Security Council resolution to condemn a suspected deadly chemical weapons attack in Syria.

The use of chemical weapons by Assad regime put pressure on Trump by Republican senators on April 5.

Senator John McCain said regarding the situation that, Trump will change the course of developments in Syria:

Despite the toughness of situation that we faced, president Trump will change the course of events in Syria, there are favorable conditions to intervene in humanitarian and strategic disaster that led to the death of 400 thousand people and 6 million people become refugees. In order to seize this opportunity, some difficult strategic questions will need to be answered. Before the evaluation of this opportunity war, terrorism and the influx of refugees will continue, US national security interests will be exposed to greater risks”.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas responded to the attack by swiftly calling for Assad’s removal from power. “It is time for a stronger Syria policy, one that holds the Assad government, Russia, and Iran accountable for their brutality,” he said in a statement. Cotton added: “That policy begins with demanding Assad’s departure from Syria.”

The senators said that the former President, Barack Obama, showed indecision in addressing the issue of Syria, approached the process as an observer.

Trump's former rival, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called on the United States to take out Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's Air Force on Thursday.

"Assad has an air force, and that air force is the cause of most of these civilian deaths as we have seen over the years and as we saw again in the last few days," Clinton said.

Donald Trump has described the chemical attack in Idlib province, which killed more than 70 people as an“affront to humanity”, but offered little clue to any new strategy to end the violence in Syria.

The US president said that Tuesday’s attack - whose victims included women, children and babies – had affected him profoundly and transformed his thinking about the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad.

“I will tell you that attack on children had a big impact on me – big impact,” Trump said in the White House Rose Garden. “My attitude towards Syria and Assad has changed very much”.

Finally, the United States fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at military airfield in the western province of Homs overnight in response to what happened.

Doing so US triggered new version to resolve the crisis. According to the information, Shayrat base is where Lebanese Hezbollah and the pro-Iranian militants stayed. Assad had 4th tank division, more than 300 tanks and self-defense artillery units, as well as 7000-10000 soldiers there.

The base is located near the southern city of Shayrat. Russian "MiG-23" and "Su-22" aircrafts were there. A total of 30 fighter jets were at the base. But military experts say that mostly 10 aircrafts were used. 9 aircrafts were destroyed as a result of the bombing of Shayrat air base.

After taking Aleppo Bashar al-Assad with the assistance of Russia and Iran would take Idlib. By seizing Idlib Russia will be able to control road going to the military base in Lattakia. For that reason, tactics in Aleppo used in Idlib. But the result is still not in favor of both Assad and his supporters.

"Tomahawk" missiles can also be considered as response to missile strikes by Russia on opposition in Syria.

Thus, this is the first attack on Syria by order of Trump. However, this intervention is also a warning to those who defend Assad. On eve of the presidential election Trump’s slogan was "Make America Great Again".

Missile strikes on Syria can also be considered as step to put those who want to establish themselves as a " hegemonic power" or "unauthorized" powers in their places.

It should also be noted that, this strike is a sign that the structure of the Syrian state will change