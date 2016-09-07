Mainly divorced women face with a violence in Azerbaijan - OPINION

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Divorce prevails among the Azerbaijani women, facing violence once at least.

Report informs citing the State Statistics Committee, a survey revealed that 38,5% of unmarried women, 38,8% of married and 34,8% of widows have faced with violence once at least in their lives.

According to the information, survey among divorced women suggests that 54,5% of them were subjected to violence.

Report was told by Sociologist Gulnar Nazarova, today violence against women is also observed in developed societies. In fact, currently, compared to previous years divorces observed in Azerbaijan to escape violence. However, the question is that similar problems occur after a divorce. We have repeatedly faced with the facts divorced women killed by their former husbands as well as brothers. The main reason is that women aren't approached as an independent person, who have equal rights with men as well as men's control over women.

If women freely choose their behavior, dress and personal relations, brother, father or ex-husband, who are considered 'stores of honor', decide to eliminate these disgraces. In most cases, they are killed without no basis. Even to express their desire to divorce causes them to be killed and crimes committed because of jealousy'.

According to her, another reason for spread of violence is the gaps in the law.

G.Nazarova said that some Azerbaijani traditions support violence against women: 'These traditions are passed from generation to generation in the process of education. The boys, observing domestic violence, discrimination against women, carry out the same actions in their future lives. Parents should instill in their sons respect to the rights of others'.