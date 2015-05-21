Main problem of the European Union with "Eastern partners" - COMMENT

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Eastern Partnership" summit of the European Union (EU) started in Latvian capital Riga. Two days before the summit, the EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and EnlargementNegotiations, Johannes Hahn, in his article "The Parliament Magazine" paid attention to the main directions of further objectives of the program. The author writes that Riga meeting will not just demonstrate mutual political relations, but also take a number of practical steps to reach agreement. However, in the meantime the participating countries of the program - Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus and Armenia did not feel tangible changes, but on the contrary, some pro-European government and the forces encountered difficulties.

It is hard to say what happened behind the scenes, but from the look so how - if the EU satisfied with the supervision of what happens behind the scenes is hard to say.However, it seems that the union is satisfied with observing from the sidelines. No one doubts that after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the former allied countries expressed a preference for integration in Europe and West.This process continues today.However, in return, countries of "Eastern Partnership" could not obtain the expected.Many people assume that EU requires partner countries the presence of democratic institutions.This expression is relevant.It is not excluded that territorial integrity, financial and obsolescence are victims of the word spoken by the expressions.

"Eastern Partnership" is an initiative aimed at improving relations with CIS countries.

It is confirmed by the fact that these relations do not depend only on democracy.The problem lies in the approach to partners.In four of the countries of "Eastern Partnership" - Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova had violated the territorial integrity and their occupied territories dominated by the separatist regime.Until now the EU has not taken any concrete steps towards solving the problems. On the contrary, the advanced countries of the EU periodically support separatists. As an example, an invitation to this week's "head" of the separatist regime in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh Bako Sahakyan to France and its acceptance by local authorities of Sarcelles.This shows that the EU does not respect decisions taken in connection with the territorial integrity of the "partner" countries. One of the problems between the parties lies in the respect demonstrated by wishing to cooperate with the EU and to integrate into European society.Due to a series of questions the partner countries are in a very sensitive region.There is a war in Ukraine.While in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Moldova, declared a ceasefire for one reason or another, hostilities may resume at any time.

"Partner" countries are periodically faced with economic, political, military, social pressures from the outside.

From this viewpoint, countries preferring cooperation with the EU states are faced with similar pressures. In other words, in the difficult moments they are not holding out a helping hand to partners. As a result, growing distance between the EU and its principles is not excluded for the protection of security in these states, territorial integrity, stability and economic links and so on., as well as to avoid pressure. In this situation, both West and "Partner" countries of the EU could lose their influence and authority. We believe that the EU should pay more attention to its allies, territorial integrity of which is broken. The EU must clearly support the issue of restoration of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova. There cannot be more important issue. At the Riga summit, Representatives of Armenia and Belarus refused to sign the declaration of accession of Crimea to Russia.This once again confirms existence of the pressure and importance of issue of territorial integrity.

This once again confirms existence of the pressure and sensitivity of the issue of territorial integrity as well as the security of the territorial integrity (as well as the security of the European Union) is the basis for good relations in matters of cooperation, stability and so on.In the occupied Azerbaijani territories it is necessary to exert pressure on Armenia to make it leave the occupied lands.As can be seen in document from the Riga Summit and territorial claims against Georgia, Armenia does not respect territorial integrity of "partner countries", but also violates international legal norms.Thus, the EU has a numerous problems with "partners". Their decision depends more on the EU itself.