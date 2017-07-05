Inactivity of international mediators: support for offender and terrorist Armenia - COMMENT

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Last night the occupier Armenian army violated ceasefire regime and fired Azerbaijani civilians.

The Armenian armed forces subjected to fire Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region, using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of this provocation of Armenia, villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1967), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Servinaz Iltifat (born in 1965) has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling.

The Armenian side, not giving up its criminal acts, Armenian officials and media called it as "a blow to the enemy's firing point (i.e. the Azerbaijani side - S.I.). Is the house where the woman lived a "firing point"?! Or 2-year old Zahra and 52-year-old Sahiba are military?! They claim that the Azerbaijani side "suffered loses". It is true, we have losses, but civilian women were martyred at their homes, another was wounded as a result of fire of Armenian offenders.

Spreading of the incident in such way demonstrates spiritual-moral indicator of occupier Armenian state. In fact, if they were of high moral standards, they wouldn't occupy the neighboring lands and turned into an instrument for occupation of other state's lands.

Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has commented on the act as the act of vandalism and that it once again proves the terrorist nature of the state of Armenia.

"Response of Armenia’s political-military leadership to the calls of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the international organizations to re-engage in substantive talks for resolution of the conflict by brutal killing and wounding of civilians once again demonstrates the necessity that the Co-Chairs must demand from Armenia to withdraw its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and relevant decisions and resolutions of the international organizations and change the status quo of occupation.

The responsibility for the current situation completely falls on the political-military leadership of Armenia", statement of Azerbaijani MFA official declares.

However, Armenia continues aggressive behavior and terrorist activities, the Azerbaijani side does not refuse the settlement of the conflict through negotiations.

Notably, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian are scheduled to meet in Mauerbach, Austria, July 11.

Stefan Schennach, Chairman of the Ad hoc sub-committee on conflicts between Council of Europe Member States of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), co-rapporteur of the Monitoring Committee for Azerbaijan, said that the meeting will be held in Athens, Greece, on September 25 to discuss settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "All the partners involved in peace building processes, as well as members of the OSCE Minsk Group, are expected to attend the meeting. The meeting will discuss resolution of 4 conflicts in the territory of Council of Europe, but Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a priority. Break-up in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peaceful settlement is linked to the changes in the Armenian parliament".

While the activity in the direction of withdrawal of the occupier from the Azerbaijani territories by negotiations is the best option, international mediators have not openly reported it to Armenia yet. Undoubtedly, they will again call on Azerbaijan to show restraint in these meetings. Against senseless statements will be made to prevent the ceasefire. However, Azerbaijani civilians will be subjected to fire of the invader in their native lands. Armenia continues to commit crimes as sanctions are not imposed on the country and the country is supported by its adherents. If only one sanction was imposed on the country for the occupation and terrorist act, the lands had been liberated long ago and Azerbaijani citizens haven't been killed at their homes as a result of Armenian fire. Statement by international mediators, organization of ineffective meetings at various levels is of formal nature and regarded as inactivity.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issued a statement on the incident in Alkhanli village of Fizuli and urgently called upon Azerbaijan and Armenia to cease military action.

Thus, international mediators support the invader, terrorist Armenia in the South Caucasus with its inactivity and create new conditions for new crimes.