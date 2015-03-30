Experts: Yemeni crisis puts in danger safety of Arabian energy resources' transportation - COMMENT

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ In the background of confrontation with the Yemeni Huthis Saudis have to restrain even oppositional Shiite living in the eastern regions of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, experts say.

"The opportunity that, Huthis may come to power means the replacement of security guarantees for transportation routes of Arabian energy passing through the narrow straits near the coast of Yemen", says to Report Senior Analyst of the Center for the Study of the Crisis Society Sergei Balmasov.

According to him, today is a real threat of energy flows of energy shift controller with Riyadh to Tehran.

"However, the actions of Saudi Arabia on the other hand tear quick change of power in Yemen and put it at risk of a new multi-year war, for example, which observed there in the days of Nasser", he says.

In addition, the expert noted that, the instability in Yemen becomes a problem for their own monarchical regimes and the EU.

"Considering the geographical features of the passing tanker routes, if necessary, Yemeni rebels are at least seriously raise world oil prices only their shelling" he stressed. S.Balmasov expressed the view that, the situation in Yemen in the medium term may cause instability throughout the Arabian Peninsula. "The multi-million flow of Yemeni refugees, along with to Saudi Arabia can come also militants, may further blow to the stability of the Arabian Peninsula. Moreover, the Saudis have already had problems on the northern border with the militants of "Islamic state", they have to restrain Shiite at the most important Eastern Province and in Bahrain", he added.

Commenting on the political and military alliance among the Arab states, the political scientist said that, in this case it should be called "The Saudi Arabian Union", which has an anti-Iranian background, but really focused on getting such leadership in Arabian world.

"Like all other associations of this kind, it will not be long-lived, because the money is not the best tool for long-term coalitions, and to be friends against one enemy is too good, until there are not any additional serious costs. In other words, the underestimation of their own resources and potential of the enemy in a 'special' behavior of external actors can only accelerate this catastrophe", he concluded.

Speaking about Iran's involvement in the uprising Huthis, a political analyst said that the Shiite militia Huthis really is a "natural" ally of Iran in Yemen fighting capacity which the Iranian secret services using the same "Hezbollah" forged in recent years.

In turn, Arabist of the Higher School of Economics Leonid Isaev has a different opinion. According to him, there is no evidence that Iran is somehow supplied weapons to Yemen movement "Ansar Allah", or financed it. Arabist noted that, the movement of Huthis is purely regional phenomenon.

"Zaidi Shiite direction in which profess Huthis, incidentally, was born in this region, not in Iran, where there from Medina at the request of the North Yemeni tribes moved Imam Zaid to act as a mediator between them. Zeydizm far not a creature of Iranian and Yemeni pure idea, and was always inherent in this region throughout the North Yemeni history", said the expert.

Arabist noted that the main problem of Yemen is in the fact that, the president must always be able to maneuver between different ethnic and tribal forces.

"Mansour Hadi fell into this trap almost instantly when fully sided with Sadiq al-Ahmar, who heads the time tribal confederation and Hashid tribe. Once Mansur Hadi defected to al-Ahmar, he immediately began to be perceived by other political forces, as a stranger, as a man belonging to the clan of al-Ahmar and carry out political orders. This led to the fact that all the key political issues on the agenda of inclusive national dialogue in Yemen at an impasse", he said.