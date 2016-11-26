Experts: European Parliament’s resolution a biased decision

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ European Parliament’s (EP) resolution is a biased decision, aiming at dragging Turkey’s accession to European Union (EU), experts say, commenting on EP’s decision, calling on EU to freeze accession talks with Turkey.

“Given decision will not have serous negative outcome for Turkey, but is anyway undesirable and hits Turkish - European relations. I can say that nothing special and extraordinary happened. This decision doesn’t have binding force on the process of EU accession. Turkey – EU relations continue, but I think that negotiations on accession topics will be suspended for some time”, Turkish political scientist, professor of University of Economics and Technology in Ankara, Togrul Ismayil told Report.

He insists that there is no reason to expect special reaction from Turkey.

“None in Europe prepares to throw Turkey out of negotiation process”, he added.

Talking about claims of Ankara on entry to Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO), the expert noted that, Turkish government tries to explain that EU is not an only option for Turkey, and they may cooperate with also other structures, using its right of independence. “Becoming SOC member doesn’t mean rejection of policy of integration with EU”, he added.

According to him, EU in this issue acted as “a state, who proceeds based on its political ambitions”.

According to Ilgar Valizede, resolution is a biased decision, aimed first of all at dragging Turkey’s accession to EU.

He told that Turkey and EU took number of serious steps in this direction during recent years. For example, EU lifted visa regime with Turkey.

“Some political and influential circles in Europe not interested in this process were seeking opportunity to obstruct the process. At the same time, current processes show that Turkey, who actively straggles with terrorism and regional challenges, left alone with threats. There isn’t any real cooperation from EU”, the expert said.

“Most probably Turkey will take break in EU talks. Of course, they will revise relationship with EU in number of directions, particularly related to refugee problem. Turkey will likely set forth tough conditions in front of EU in this issue”, I.Valizade added.