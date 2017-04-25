Experts: Decline in US-dollar rate may continue

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, April 26, US President Donald Trump will announce his decision on tax reforms.

Report informs, Trump can considerably soften the radical tax reforms promised on the eve of the elections. So, during his election campaign, Trump promised to reduce corporate taxes from 35% to 15%, the maximum tax rate from 39.6% to 25%. However, Republicans and Democrats require more gentle solutions. At the moment this is considered the most optimal option.

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said: "I think that on Wednesday we will see some specific guidelines, plans for the future. Future tax rates may be disclosed. But no one should expect the new bill. Because we do not want it."

Analytical Group of Report expects decline in US-dollar after tomorrow. Currently, 1.0870 USD/EUR rate can approach 1,10 USD/EUR.

If so, the whole world will be watching a strengthening of currencies.