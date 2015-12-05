Expert: There were proposals on Karabakh issue at OSCE Ministerial Council meeting on eve of summit - COMMENT

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Statement of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov during the OSCE Ministerial Council about interesting proposal of the Russian side to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be the basis for resolving the issue, said political scientist Ilgar Velizade Report.

"Briefly, Ministerial Council took place in a serious tension in Europe for obvious reasons, but it was largely inconclusive.This is more ceremonial event where the parties have fixed their position on major pan-European security position ", - said I.Velizade.

Touching upon Azerbaijan discussed during the Ministerial Council meeting, the expert pointed out that the interesting moments related to the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov that the offer of the Russian side is quite interesting for Azerbaijan and requires careful attention.

We can speculate that these proposals were preparing for several months.We can assume that we are talking about the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the occupied territories, the return of refugees, but this proposal is linked primarily with security of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh ", - he said.

In his opinion, such an assessment of Russian proposals by Azerbaijani side could be the basis for negotiations.

Touching upon the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group to discuss Russian proposals I.Velizade stressed that any proposals put forward by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict discussed in the long run in the format of OSCE Minsk Group.

"We can say that these proposals are consistent with the Azerbaijani and Armenian side, but there is no final agreement in the format of the Minsk Group yet.Reconciliation must occur after the proposals will be announced at a possible meeting of the presidents.

It is a question of working proposals that have coordinated Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan for their subsequent inclusion in the protocols.I think everything will be formalized at the Summit, which could take place before the end of the year "- he concluded.