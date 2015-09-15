Expert: Schengen agreement awaits corrections - COMMENT

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ In the short term radical break-up of the Schengen agreement is unlikely, Report was told by the director of the Center for International Policy Analysis Institute of Globalization and Social Movements, political analyst Mikhail Neyzhmakov, commenting on the beginning of the audit certificates for the German-Austrian border, initiated by Berlin in regardwith the influx of refugees from the Middle East, which is contrary to the Schengen Agreement.

"Rather, it is more power and money will be thrown at strengthening the EU's external borders, and the data while waiting for the adjustment of the agreement", the expert says.

He stated that, the possibility of such adjustment, was told long before the flow of refugees to Europe reached a peak.

"For example, at the EU summit in February 2015 was stated the need to spot changes in the Schengen Agreement in order to combat terrorism - in response to the January attacks in France. In May about the need for a "Schengen-2 "with more stringent regulations placing migrants told Nicolas Sarkozy, who is considered one of the most likely candidates for the French presidency in the next elections in the country", said M. Neyzhmakov.

According to the expert, such a tightening of the agreements may even strengthen the unity. "For example, last spring British Prime Minister David Cameron leading his party in the parliamentary elections, and arguing for a referendum on the withdrawal of his country from the EU, spoke about the need to tighten immigration rules, the possibility of expulsion of persons who failed to find work in the country stay and a four-year limitation on access to social programs for new migrants", said the analyst.

According to him, in the end, these ideas can find a new life in the new reality.

"The EU can indeed wait for a significant revision of the rules not only for moving, but also for staying in the participating countries, and the tightening of community approaches to social programs for migrants", summed up M.Neyzhmakov.