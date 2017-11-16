Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The essence of recent developments in Zimbabwe led by one of the lifelong dictators of modern world - Robert Gabriel Mugabe is still not clear for international community. What obvious is that some serious changes are happening in the country.

Last night after occupying the Zimbabwean state television ZVS two officers in military uniform refuted the news that military seized the power.

“Robert Mugabe and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed,” it was said.

The military declared that due to the different condition in the country they assume the duty of Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe.

Zimbabwe Chief of Staff Logistics, Major General S.B Moyo said:

“We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice. Any provocation will not go unanswered.”

There are reports that military occupied Zimbabwe parliament, detained finance minister. It is reported that Robert Mugabe was placed under house arrest. Though it’s true that in closed societies due to information shortage all kind of rumors spread. Robert Mugabe is one of the world’s lifelong dictators that stayed in power for a long time. By the way the leader of Cuban revolution Fidel Castro died on November 26 last year.

Both Fidel Castro and Mugabe were propagators and successors of political ideology of former USSR. For this reason, the current uncertain situation in Zimbabwe caused a lot of assumptions which help rumors to spread. In general, three assumptions can be made regarding the uncertain and mysterious situation in Zimbabwe: Firstly, the military seized the power. Secondly, the spouse Grace Mugabe controls the country. Thirdly, Robert Mugabe passed away.

Of course there are enough arguments for all these three versions. For this reason, we would like to start from military. When African leaders experience challenge to run the country and act against the interests of military, the army takes over the power. In such countries the regime exists on the shoulders of military. In this term, taking over the power by military can be normally regarded. In other words, since it was hard for Robert Mugabe to run the state or he was physically unable to manage the country the military may take this step to avoid the turmoil in the country. Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace Mugaba who is 41 years younger than him took control of power. That’s why officers cannot fully declare the military coup in the country. The first lady of the country was born on July 23, 1965 in Benoni city of South African Republic. Her parents lived in SAR as labor migrants. In 1970 Grace and his mother returned to Zimbabwe. She graduated from catholic school in Manikaland. The first husband of Grace Mugabe was the pilot of Air Force of Zimbabwe. Robert is the second husband of Grace Mugabe. She is the member of Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front. In the end of 1980s G.Mugabe worked as a typist in the presidential administration after that she was president’s secretary.

After Robert Mugabe’s wife Sarah Francesca Hayfron has died in 1992 they married. They have daughter Bona and son Robert. In 2014 Grace Mugabe was elected the member of Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) and chairman of the ZANU-PF Women's wing.

In 2002, US and the Organisation for European Economic Co-operation (Organisation has 12 members) have imposed sanction on her.

There were reports that Robert Mugabe was unable to run the state recently and the country was managed by his wife.

Since it was impossible for president of Zimbabwe to control the situation, under the leadership of Grace Mugabe potential rivals have been destroyed. That is why it can be suggested that the first lady of the country has seized the power.

The third assumption is that Rober Mugabe has died. He was born on February 21, 1924. 93-year-old Mugabe has been the leader of Zimbabwe since 1980. He seized white-owned lands and redistributed them to his supporters.

R.Mugabe studied at catholic elementary school and continued his education at black university in South African Republic. Upon graduation for some time he worked as a teacher in Ghana. After his return to Zimbabwe he joined the fight against racial discrimination and commenced his political activity.

He became the member of Zimbabwe African National Union founded by Joshua Nkomo. But after his relations with Joshua worsened he separated from him and established a new party. For this reason, he was arrested and sentenced to 11 years in prison. During those years he went through many sufferings and tortures. Even he was not allowed to attend the funeral of his three-year-old son who died from disease. When he was in prison he passed the exam and was admitted to London University. Until the end of his prison term he received four diplomas on law, economy and governance. Partisan groups where he was a member killed a lot of white people regardless they were officers or civilians. They killed white farmers seizing their lands. R.Mugabe promised a land to his supporters after he got freedom. Those who did not agree with him, were found dead. Prison life made his heart very cruel. In the short time the name of highly intellectual and aggressive Mugabe became known beyond the borders. People used to speak about him in USA and UK.

In Southern Rhodesia (this is how whites called Zimbabwe) the whites were unable to resist and after bloody fights they reached peace agreement and gave up the country to blacks. There were two candidates for power: Robert Mugabe and Joshua Nkomo. But R. Mugabe has overtaken his rival in election.

After becoming a president in his first radio speech on December 27, 1987 he addressed to the whites: “Yesterday we were enemies, today we must unite and become friends. Whites squeezed us, but we will not take revenge for that. I invite you to unite and make concessions for the sake of future.”

Last year the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) approved the candidacy of 93-year-old president in to run for 2018 presidential election. The country’s opposition believes that R. Mugabe and his party is the biggest obstacle for the economic development of the country. The country hit by economic crisis started to use USD, Euro and British Pound Sterling instead of local currency.

Massive protests were held against R.Mugabe in the capital Harare in August of 2016. President of Zimbabwe attended the opening ceremony of his statue in Harare. Four-meter long stone monument was made by local sculptor Dominic Benhura. The man with glasses and moustache depicts the head of the state. He called this statue as a “beautiful work of art”.

From the developments one may conclude that in all cases Robert Gabriel Mugabe will not be able to head the country or this leadership will have more formal form.

It’s not ruled out that 2018 presidential election will be held earlier. The recent developments can also be assessed as preparation for election. Thus the World is seeing of another dictator.

Zimbabwean military did not allow 93-year-old Robert Mugabe to die in his office.